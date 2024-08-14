XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,978,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 1,283,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,780.0 days.

XD Price Performance

OTCMKTS XDNCF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. XD has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

XD Company Profile

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

