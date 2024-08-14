Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Yatra Online Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.23. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yatra Online will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

Yatra Online Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTRA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

