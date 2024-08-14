Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,067 shares of company stock worth $12,468,869 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

