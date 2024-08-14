ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

