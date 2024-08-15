10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 10x Genomics traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 191,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,660,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

