17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 1,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 147.43%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services.

