1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Short Interest Up 180.0% in July

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FISB opened at $13.17 on Thursday. 1st Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $73.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

