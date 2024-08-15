30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a 1-year low of C$5.93 and a 1-year high of C$7.00.

