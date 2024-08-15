36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,800 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the July 15th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

36Kr Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ KRKR opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

