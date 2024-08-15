37,555 Shares in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YJUN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

YJUN stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

