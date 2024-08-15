4,993 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IXN stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

