60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

SXTP stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.44). Sell-side analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

