Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

ABT stock opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $191.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

