Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 429,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

