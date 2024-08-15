Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 170.2% in July

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the July 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE THQ opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

