Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $421.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Absci has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.72.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Absci news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Absci by 68.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 2,226,794 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the first quarter valued at $5,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Absci by 33.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

