Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 112,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.63, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

