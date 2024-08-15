Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Director Purchases $4,000,000.00 in Stock

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) Director Equity Cof Lp Bios acquired 500,000 shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Actuate Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACTU opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.88.
About Actuate Therapeutics
