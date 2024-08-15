Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Down 34.2% in July

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Adagene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adagene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Adagene Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Adagene has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

