Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.50% and a negative return on equity of 364.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

