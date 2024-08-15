Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Up 10.6%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.67. 266,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 678,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $128,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

