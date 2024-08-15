Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

