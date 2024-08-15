Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Shares Up 5.3%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

