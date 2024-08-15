Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($4.31) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.31) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,216,657.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 639,252 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,848,834 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

