Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 135,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,101,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,286,981.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 741.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

