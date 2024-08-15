Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 85,800 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $613,470.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,216,657.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 741.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 196,884 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

