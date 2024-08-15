Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Up 37.0% in July

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 47,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Aeries Technology stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Aeries Technology has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERT. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeries Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aeries Technology during the second quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

