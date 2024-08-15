Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.02. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $84,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

