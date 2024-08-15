Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09).
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.02. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.
In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $84,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
