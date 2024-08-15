Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.51.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

