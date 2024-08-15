AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCL opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

