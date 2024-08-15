Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Short Interest Up 80.0% in July

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,724,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aimei Health Technology alerts:

Aimei Health Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFJK opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Aimei Health Technology has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.