AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ANTE stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

