AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AirNet Technology Trading Down 5.1 %
ANTE stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
