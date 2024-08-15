Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) & Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Head-To-Head Survey

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Ajinomoto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.38 billion 0.85 $108.85 million N/A N/A Ajinomoto $9.97 billion 1.87 $601.14 million $1.18 30.58

Profitability

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Ajinomoto 6.09% 10.02% 5.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Morgan Advanced Materials and Ajinomoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Ajinomoto 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Ajinomoto beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup and YumYum names; coffee beverages under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM brand products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten brand products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea servers, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products under the AJINOMOTO FRESH FROZEN, Bernardi, FRED'S, Golden Tiger, José Olé, LingLing, POSADA, and TAI PEI brands. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids for applications in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals and foods; contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, aseptic fill finish services, etc.; personal care ingredients; and medical foods, crop services, etc. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages; fundamental foods under the Glyna and Amino Aile names; sports nutrition supplements under the amino VITAL brand; activated carbon products; and functional materials, such as curing agents for epoxy resins and adhesives, and release paper. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

