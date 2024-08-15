Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 618,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,914,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 585,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

