Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLW) & Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Critical Contrast

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Steel Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Steel Dynamics pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics $18.80 billion 0.94 $2.45 billion $14.56 7.90 Algoma Steel Group $2.80 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Steel Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Steel Dynamics and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics 1 5 1 0 2.00 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $133.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Steel Dynamics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Steel Dynamics is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics 11.10% 22.89% 13.44% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats Algoma Steel Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products. This segment also engages in turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, precision saw-cutting, and heat treating of bar products. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube markets. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing, transportation, marketing, brokerage, and scrap management services. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast-iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel non-residential building components, such as steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators, metal building companies, general construction contractors, developers, owners, brokers, and governmental entities, as well as e-commerce warehouses, data centers, metal buildings, and education and commercial building projects. The Aluminum Operations segment offers recycled aluminum flat rolled products. The company also exports its products. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

