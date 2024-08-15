Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $7.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQN. Desjardins decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -53.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

