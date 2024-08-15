Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.78. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 104,521 shares traded.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
