Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.78. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 104,521 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares in the company, valued at $18,179,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,434.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 226,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,152 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.