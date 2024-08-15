AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.29. 471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

