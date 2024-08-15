Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLT. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.89%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

