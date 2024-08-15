ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Position Lessened by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.72% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $120.61 on Thursday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $95.90 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.37.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

