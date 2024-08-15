Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 5.3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 236,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,511,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ATUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $745.14 million, a PE ratio of 162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

