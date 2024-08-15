Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.
Alto Neuroscience Stock Up 6.0 %
ANRO opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Alto Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ANRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,069.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at $465,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
