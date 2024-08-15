Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $43.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 1020278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MO. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 328,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 117,158 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 182,943.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 568,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.