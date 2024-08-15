AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

About AltShares Event-Driven ET

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

