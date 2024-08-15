Altus Power, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Power in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $469.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $5,298,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

