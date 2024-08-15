Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Spencer Doran Hole Sells 5,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ameresco Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of AMRC stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
