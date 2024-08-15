American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL opened at $16.82 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 million, a P/E ratio of 98.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 210.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.