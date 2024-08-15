American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. American Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Software Trading Down 0.7 %

AMSWA opened at $10.17 on Thursday. American Software has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $338.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. American Software’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at American Software

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 5,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

