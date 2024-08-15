American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,833,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,359,502 shares.The stock last traded at $224.17 and had previously closed at $225.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,885,421 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 523,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,840,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,938,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

