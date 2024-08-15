American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Vanguard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for American Vanguard’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

American Vanguard stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.91. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7,554.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

